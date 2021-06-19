Carlow County Museum receive grant

Carlow County Museum have received a grant to mount an historic tablecloth.

The new grants that offer development supports to Carlow and Kilkenny’s local museums have been welcomed by Fine Gael’s John Paul Phelan TD.

Under the Regional Museum Exhibitions Scheme 2021, Carlow County Museum will receive €4,100 for the conservation, mounting and framing of an 1899 tablecloth.

Butler Gallery in Kilkenny will receive €7,600 for the digitisation of the gallery’s collection and

Deputy Phelan said the grants will allow the local museums to continue to enhance their exhibitions, which improves the cultural offering for both the community and visitors: “Our local museums are an extremely important resource for culture and heritage and a vital part of our local community.

“Hence it is imperative that we support their role in our cultural heritage. They run on modest budgets and yet are such a wonderful outlet for people, especially in this time of uncertainty. As they re-open and recover, our cultural bodies can again offer their exhibitions and presentations along with the interesting new features for which support is being provided today.”