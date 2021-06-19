Derelict houses to be redeveloped

By Suzanne Pender

BRINGING derelict properties back into Carlow town housing stock was universally welcomed this week.

At Monday’s meeting of Carlow County Council members unanimously agreed to a Part VIII in the planning process for the redevelopment of number five and number six Staplestown Road, Carlow.

Director of services Michael Brennan stated that the redevelopment of the properties had been on public display and was now ready to move to the next stage in their redevelopment.

The Part VIII was proposed by cllr Ken Murnane, who added his hope that “the rest of the houses will brought into use in the near future”.

The proposal was seconded by cllr John Cassin, who added that the redevelopment not only added to the council’s housing stock but also “took the bad look of the street”.