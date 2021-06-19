Innovative idea hopes to encourage economic growth in Bagenalstown

By Suzanne Pender

AN EXCITING new development for Bagenalstown that will encourage new businesses and support economic growth has taken its first steps.

At Monday’s meeting of Carlow County Council, the council executive outlined plans for inCarlow Enterprise and Innovation Centre in Bagenalstown, a new development in partnership with Carlow County Enterprise Centre.

Director of services Michael Rainey stated that as part of its economic development remit, the council intends to apply to An Bord Pleanála for permission to build an enterprise and innovation centre on a site at Royal Oak Business Park, Bagenalstown.

The proposed design includes a mixed-use development with warehouse/manufacturing and office units, a shared services centre with training and development space.

Mr Rainey described it as a “turn key office space”, but stated that the project depended on funding and the council would be making an application under the rural development project in due course.

Welcoming the move, cllr Arthur McDonald described it as a “pivotal site on the Royal Oak Road”.

“I’m delighted the director is thinking this way and maybe would share it as an initiative in other areas – long may it last.

“I’d also like to think that Tullow will be given a turn,” added cllr McDonald. He stated that he was aware deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor was also pushing for funding to develop this project.

Cllr Michael Doran welcomed the development, describing it as “a great chance for small businesses”.

“This is something I’ve been looking for for a long time – a proper new business location in the heart of the industrial centre of Bagenalstown. I just hope it gets the funding,” he added.

Cllr John Pender welcomed the positive news for Bagenalstown, but also encouraged the council executive to secure a similar centre for Tullow.

Mr Rainey confirmed that this is “an ambitious move” for Bagenalstown, but added that something similar for Tullow was being considered.