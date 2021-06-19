It’s great to be out and about again

By Michael Godfrey

JUDGING by the looks of things, there wasn’t a white shirt or dark trousers to be had anywhere in Ireland last week. Everyone working in hospitality appeared to be wearing new gear, as the country gets back to some kind of normal.

I happened to be in Cork for a few days – a staycation – and couldn’t help but notice all the new uniforms. There were a lot of smiles about as well, and while it was obvious some places were still struggling to get up to speed, the mood of the people was generally good.

But I must admit I find it strange having to put on a mask whenever I got up from my seat, and I really couldn’t understand the logic behind hotels being unable to serve walk-ins when it was obvious their restaurants were capable of seating more than just residents. Rules are rules, and after being shut for over five months none of the places I visited were interested in taking any chances. That said, there were a few stupid rules, as far as I was concerned.

We are told that good hygiene is one way of preventing the spread of Covid-19, yet one hotel I stayed in had a notice stating that because of Covid they could not clean the room on a daily basis, but would change the towels and other essentials, if requested. Can you make sense of that? Because I can’t.

I would accept the notion that it would not be correct to have guests and cleaning staff in the room at the same time, but how often have you seen that happen? As far as I am concerned, that is one of the stupid rules dreamt up by someone who sees Covid as a means of reducing the amount of cleaning and changing of towels that had been commonplace in hotels.

Mind you, the cost of a room doesn’t appear to have changed. I wrote before that I am one of the lucky ones. I took a chance and booked in February, not really knowing if hotels would be open again in June – and I barely made it. But while my booking price was honoured, I noticed that prices had skyrocketed when it was announced that reopening time was coinciding with the June bank holiday.

But enough negativity … I have to say it was great just to get out and visit someplace other than the back garden. And nice and all as the garden is, I was getting fairly sick of looking at the same few bushes.

I was not alone. Everyone I met said the same thing: “Isn’t it great to be out and about?”

As part of the few days off, I went into Cork city and it was literally buzzing. The one thing you notice about Cork is the air of friendliness about the place. It may be a city, but it has a small-town feel about it. And you know that if you spend enough time there you are bound to bump into the same people a number of times.

And I have to say that the businesses along Princes Street have done an amazing job in providing outdoor dining. Granted the weather was fine – no rain to spoil things – but it was the relaxed atmosphere which seemed to have captured the imagination.

You know how it is – enjoy yourself for a few days and when you get home you want it to continue. That’s me – so off I went to the Lord Bagenal. I have been going there since it first opened in 1979, and while the place has totally changed over the years, the one thing that hasn’t is the friendly greeting you’ll get from owner James Kehoe, his son Paddy and the rest of the staff.

The place was hopping on Saturday night – outdoor dining on a first-come, first served-basis – but we all got served with minimal delay and again the story was the same: it was great to be out and about again. Long may it last!