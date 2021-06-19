Jockeys honour memory of Tiggy Hancock at Royal Ascot

Saturday, June 19, 2021

JOCKEYS at Royal Ascot today are wearing yellow ribbons to honour the memory of Tiggy Hancock, the 15-year-old from Bagenalstown who passed away earlier this week in such tragic circumstances.

Oisin Murphy spoke to At The Races to pass on his condolences to the family and to explain why the jockeys wanted to make this gesture to honour Tiggy.

 

Tiggy Hancock
Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

 

 

