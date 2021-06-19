Jockeys honour memory of Tiggy Hancock at Royal Ascot

JOCKEYS at Royal Ascot today are wearing yellow ribbons to honour the memory of Tiggy Hancock, the 15-year-old from Bagenalstown who passed away earlier this week in such tragic circumstances.
Oisin Murphy spoke to At The Races to pass on his condolences to the family and to explain why the jockeys wanted to make this gesture to honour Tiggy.
Typical class from @oismurphy, wearing a yellow ribbon today in memory of Tiggy Hancock, a teenage event rider who recently passed away after a fall from her pony… @hayleyjanemoore pic.twitter.com/HL8escFRIa
— At The Races (@AtTheRaces) June 19, 2021