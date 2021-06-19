Memory, light and stone by David Ayers

Paul Schneider’s Sun Stone(Cloch Gréine) from the Carlow art collection in the grounds of Carlow College

By Elizabeth Lee

On Monday 21 June, a piece of music called Memory, Light and Stone by David Ayres will be played at the site of sun stone i Carlow Colllege to celebrate the summer solstice.

David has been commissioned by the Carlow Art Collection to compose an original sound art piece in response to a sculpture in the collection by Paul Schneider created in 1993 called Sun-Stone (Cloch Gréine).

On the summer solstice at noon the sun illuminates through the stone’s bore hole and pierces the stone’s shadow.

David composed this site-responsive sound work as a celebration of the environment around the sun stone as the midday bells sound from Carlow Cathedral.

David is well known locally having embedded himself in the Carlow music scene for years with his jazz quartet and for his prominent role in the instrumental band, Red Snapper. He is a recognised sound producer known for his soundscapes and has worked with artists including The Prodigy, David Holmes, Björk and The Fugees. He’s also known for his re-imagining of a soundtrack for the Senegalese cult movie Touki Bouki and also worked on the soundtrack to the Breaking Bad film.

The Carlow Art Collection invites you to come to the grounds of Carlow College and enjoy this unique event this Monday from 11.45am to 12.30pm.