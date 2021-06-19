Mother of teen killed in horse riding accident asks people to ‘live and laugh’ in her memory

Sarah Slater

The mother of a teenage girl who died following an accident at an equestrian centre has said her daughter would hate to see people “sad” ahead of her funeral on Monday.

Fifteen-year-old Tiggy (Allegra) Hancock, from Corries House, Corries, Bagenalstown, Co Carlow died on Wednesday afternoon at the Greenogue Equestrian Centre, Rathcoole, Co Dublin.

The champion equestrian rider was rushed shortly after 2pm by emergency personnel to Our Lady’s Hospital for Sick Children but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Kilkenny College student is survived by her parents Jane and Frank along with sisters Eliza, 25 and 21-year-old Lucy.

Speaking from her home in Co Carlow Jane said: “Thank you so much to everyone. Every memory of our beloved Tiggy is so precious.

“Please remember to look up and laugh and live through these difficult days as she would hate to see you sad.

“I know that travel is so difficult at the moment so our wonderful friends and neighbours have arranged a livestream of her funeral which is to be at 2pm on Monday at Lorum Church.”

Hundreds of people lined the cortège route from Kearney’s funeral home in Fenagh, Co Carlow as her remains were brought home on Friday night. A guard of honour was formed by several young riders on horseback.

Her parents said mourners were welcome to pay their respects to their “beloved daughter” and “cherished sister” and line the route.

Her Funeral Mass will be held at 2pm at the Church of the Good Shepard Lorum in a private family funeral. Her burial afterwards will take place in the adjoining cemetery.

Tiggy is also mourned by her aunts Angela, Alice, Katya, Kate, Serena, Lillias and uncles David, Tom, Richard and Peter.

The popular teenager is also mourned by cousins India, Felix, India Elsa, godparents Linda, Clem, Nick, Allegra, Andrew, Ann Minchin, her friends young and old in the equestrian world and her many school friends.

Horse Sport Ireland chief Joe Reynolds said on RTÉ Radio 1 that the teenager was “destined for a bright future” in the equestrian world. She had represented Ireland on several occasions on the equestrian circuit. She won bronze with her teammates at the under-16 European (Eventing team) championships.

A Health and Safety Authority (HSA) investigation into the circumstances of her death is ongoing.