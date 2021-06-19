Reading challenge for children is back

By Fiona O’Toole

CARLOW County Library Service’s summer reading programme for children, Summer Stars, is up and running for 2021. Continuing until Friday 27 August, the challenge invites children to enjoy the fun and pleasure of reading and writing over the summer holidays.

The way it works is as easy as ABC. Each child registers in the library, receiving their very own Summer Stars reading card with a Summer Stars reward stamp added to their card at the library on each visit. Along the way, the child receives rewards and incentives, including exclusive Summer Stars bookmarks, pencils and bags. At the end of the challenge, a certificate of participation will be awarded to all who take part.

On top of all of that, a weekly prize draw will be held for those who borrow books on that particular week, and finally, at the end of the summer, everyone in Carlow who took part will be entered into a bumper prize draw, when they could win one of two Amazon Kindle Fire tablets.

Like last year, there will be a national short story competition in three age categories for children and teens, as well as lots of quizzes, activities and events. Keep an eye on Carlow County Library’s social media channels throughout the summer for more info.

Summer Stars is the public library national summer reading programme for children. It is non-competitive and every child who reads even one book or ebook is regarded as having completed the programme – and it’s all completely free!

Contact the library by phone on 059 912 9705 or email [email protected] for more details.