By Suzanne Pender



A SPECIAL general meeting (SGM) of Carlow District Credit Union will take place on Tuesday 29 June at 6.30pm via Zoom.

If you are a member and wish to attend this meeting, please register your interest by emailing your contact details to [email protected] before Thursday 24 June at 2pm.

The agenda and further information is listed on the news section of Carlow Credit Union’s website www.carlowcreditunion.ie