Carlow nursing homes get new owners

THE SignaCare Group, which runs two local nursing homes, has been acquired by new owners.

The acquisition will see Virtue Integrated Elder Care South East Ltd and Aedifica Ireland Lit take over the group, which has four nursing homes in the southeast, including in Bunclody and Killerig.

The acquisition will see SignaCare group co-founder and CEO Margaret Anne Walsh continue to lead and manage the SignaCare Nursing Homes with the management team.

Poe Kiely Hogan Lanigan confirmed the news and the practice has been acting for SignaCare providing legal advice as it expanded over the last four years.

“It has been fantastic to act for Signacare Group during a period of such growth for the company culminating in its sale,” said John Hickey of Poe Kiely Hogan Lanigan. “This is a huge success story for Signacare and its directors.”