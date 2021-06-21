Carlow schools receive boost to support walking and cycling

Four schools in Carlow have been selected for inclusion in the first round of the Safe Routes to School (SRTS) Programme, which aims to support walking and cycling infrastructure for primary and post-primary schools.

In Carlow, the following schools were selected: Queen of the Universe NS, Bagenalstown; Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Carlow, Scoil Phádraig Naofa, Rathvilly and St Brigid’s NS, Bagenalstown.

The schools will benefit from a range of tailored measures to improve pupils’ and staff’s commute, such as an upgraded footpath or new cycle lane or the provision of cycle and scooter parking, Carlow Kilkenny TD Deputy John Paul Phelan said:

“The aim of this programme is to create safer walking and cycling routes within communities, alleviate congestion at the school gates and increase the number of students who walk or cycle to school by providing walking and cycling facilities. Precise details of the works to be undertaken in and around the individual schools will be determined after a detailed assessment has been carried out by our local authorities.”

The programme is funded by the Department of Transport through the National Transport Authority (NTA) and is supported by the Department of Education. An Taisce’s Green-Schools is co-ordinating the programme. A provisional multi-annual programme has been created which can allow for a rolling scheme to facilitate all schools that applied.

“This means that, when work is completed at one school, a new school from the list can be added to the programme. In other words our plan is that all schools that have applied will, over time, receive investment,” Deputy Phelan concluded.