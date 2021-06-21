George Nkencho’s family appeal to coroner to examine wider policing issues

By Cate McCurry, PA

The family of George Nkencho have urged a coroner to examine “the wider and broader circumstances of a young black man being shot dead by a white officer”.

The inquest of Mr Nkencho, who was shot and killed by a garda, opened on Monday at Dublin District Coroner’s Court.

Mr Nkencho died outside his Dublin home in December after being shot multiple times by members of a Garda armed support unit while allegedly brandishing a knife.

The 27-year-old was suffering from mental health issues at the time.

The hearing at the coroner’s court, which is sitting at the RDS, heard brief details about Mr Nkencho’s death.

His death is the subject of an investigation by the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) which is not yet complete.

Stuart Duguid, a senior investigating officer with the commission, made an application to the court to adjourn the inquest.

Mr Duguid said their investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

He said they are partway through proceedings and are completing one outstanding investigative matter, adding that they have yet to speak to those who were present on the day Mr Nkencho was shot dead.

Mr Duguid said they are hoping to complete their investigation by the end of the year, before the first anniversary of Mr Nkencho’s death.

Other investigations

Coroner Myra Cullinan said that she was not allowed to hold the inquest nor hear evidence until any other investigations are concluded.

Ms Cullinan told the court that its role is to establish facts and does not blame anybody.

“I am aware that the Garda Ombudsman is conducting an investigation in relation to his death,” she told the court.

“As coroner I will not be entitled to hold my inquest until I am advised the ombudsman commission investigation is ended.

“There is also potential for the Garda Ombudsman investigation to lead to other proceedings which would again delay proceedings.

“I know that is difficult for the family.

“Today the inquest will be opened and I will hear brief evidence relating to the formal identification related to his remains and read into record the cause of death as outlined by the pathologist.”

Barrister Sean Rafter said the family is continuing to work closely with the Gsoc to “ensure justice is obtained”.

Mr Rafter appealed to the coroner to extend her consideration around the circumstances in which his death occurred.

“The family of George wish to urge the court, in its preparation, to consider not only the specific circumstances but the wider and broader circumstances of a young black man being shot dead by a white officer,” he added.

The court was told that Mr Nkencho’s siblings were inside the home and were in earshot of the shooting.

Mr Rafter told the court the family are looking forward to giving their account in court and hope that their testimony will end the “nasty lies and rumours” that have been “maliciously” circulated about Mr Nkencho online.

He added: “They wish to urge that the inquest into his death not be limited to but to consider the death of a black man shot by white police officers.”

Racial issues

Mr Rafter urged the coroner to consider racial issues and policing issues experienced by the wider black community.

“They believe his death resonates with other similar incidents internationally,” he added.

The coroner said that she has not yet had the opportunity to review the matters into his death while the investigation is ongoing.

She added she will hear submissions of a similar nature at the time of the full inquest, adding that she will work within the provisions of the Coroners Act.

Mr Nkencho’s aunt, Grace Anyanwu, told the court she identified his body at the mortuary on December 31st.

The coroner said that the cause of death, as confirmed by state pathologist Dr Kathleen Han Suyin, was due to multiple gunshot wounds to the trunk.

The coroner added: “I want to express my condolences on the tragic circumstances surrounding the death of George and the obvious distress it has caused.”

This is a heartbreaking day for our family

A protest was held outside the court as the inquest got under way.

Around 40 people gathered to support Mr Nkencho’s family and friends.

George’s sister Grateful Nkencho said: “This is a heartbreaking day for our family, a day we never expected to have to go through.

“The opening of the inquest today is just a necessary milestone, but it reopens for us the horror of what happened to George on our own doorstep nearly six months ago.

“Our family want to thank all the organisations and individuals who have put the spotlight on George’s death.

“The shooting of any person by gardai is the gravest of matters in Ireland.

“This can never, never happen again.”

The inquest was adjourned until December 14th.