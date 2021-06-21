Arrest after man dies in assault at Dublin home

A man has been arrested following a fatal assault at a Dublin home last night.

Gardaí said they are investigating “all the circumstances” surrounding the assault at a domestic dwelling in Carriglea View, Firhouse, Dublin 24.

A man, aged in his 60s, was fatally assaulted during the incident that took place at around 11.50pm.

Emergency services attended the scene and he was pronounced dead shortly after midnight.

The man’s body remains at the scene, which is currently preserved while a technical examination is carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Arrest

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem will be conducted later today.

One man, aged in his 30s, has been arrested and taken to Tallaght Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to the incident to come forward.

They are particularly asking anyone who was in the Carriglea View area of Firhouse, Dublin 24 yesterday evening between 11.30pm and 12.30am to make contact.

Anyone with information in relation to the matter should contact Tallaght Garda station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.