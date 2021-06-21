New Lidl shop on Royal Oak Road to open

By Elizabeth Lee

“Catastrophic” is how cllr Andy Gladney described traffic on the Royal Oak Road when a new Lidl store opens later this week.

Work is continuing apace on Bagenalstown’s newest store but cllr Gladney fears that the presence of the international supermarket will make traffic congestion even worse than it is now.

He’s calling on Carlow County Council to put in traffic calming measures I the area, particularly at the Eastwood housing estate and the access points into the supermarket. He wants a roundabout or a traffic light system installed, ahead of when the schools re-open in September.

Cllr Gladney raised the issue at the June meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District.

“It’s going to be catastrophic with traffic coming out of Lidl, the school and from Eastwood,” he conjectured, before calling on some of the development levy paid by the German supermarket to be spent on traffic measures.

Director of services, Padraig O’Gorman, replied that the council would wait until the supermarket was up and running to see what was needed in the area.