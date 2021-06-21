No bypass planned for Bagenalstown

By Elizabeth Lee

There are no plans for Bagenalstown to be bypassed any time in the near future, members of the municipal district were categorically told at their monthly meeting in June.

Cllr Arthur McDonald raised the subject of a road being built so that the town is completely avoided, citing congestion in the town centre and on the bridge as reasons for the bypass.

“I’m tired of raising the subject of the bypass,” he said, adding that Bagenalstown had up to 7,000 vehicles going through it a day.

He continued that he wanted an indication of the bypass route but Padraig O’Gorman, director of services, replied that the council wasn’t in a position to “draw a line on the map” because it wasn’t as simple as that and that the whole process took “years”.

He said that it would have to be included in the county development plan and that there are no applications for a relief road for Bagenalstown.

“This is an aspiration, a concept, but we’d start with a blank page. It’s a conversation to be had,” Mr O’Gorman pointed out.

Cllr McDonald responded by saying that there was a drawing of a possible route for the bypass and that he’d been talking about it “for decades” but the council weren’t interested.

“If you give me a ruler and a map, I’d draw you a line and it wouldn’t cost you a penny,” cllr McDonald persisted, adding that the idea for a bypass was included in the county development plan of 1996 but that it was never initiated.

Mr O’Gorman then replied that including something into a development plan was only the first step of many that needed to be taken.

“There is no project there,” he insisted.