Pride flag raised over county buildings

By Suzanne Pender

COUNTY buildings will fly the Pride flag for the month of June to mark LGBTQ Pride month.

This morning, cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council cllr Fintan Phelan was joined by chairperson of Carlow Pride Festival John Paul Payne, to hoist the flag over the county buildings on Athy Road, Carlow.

Earlier this week cllr Phelan suggested flying the Pride flag, adding that this symbol on county buildings would “acknowledge campaigners and members of our community”.

Cllr Phelan’s call was supported by all council members and agreed by officials at Thursday’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District.

