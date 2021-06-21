Tullow Show falls victim to the pandemic

By Suzanne Pender

TULLOW Show is the latest event to fall victim to the pandemic with the 2021 agricultural show officially cancelled this morning (Monday). In a statement, Tullow Show Committee confirmed that, along with many other agricultural shows around the country, they have also had to cancel their 2021 event.

‘After last year’s cancellation, the committee were very excited to organise the 72nd show at the Coppenagh showgrounds on 22 August. With the ongoing uncertainty that remains, planning and preparation was not possible and it was recently decided to cancel this year’s show for the second year running due to Covid-19,’ the statement read.

‘The show committee would like to take this opportunity to thank our many sponsors, volunteers, exhibitors, trade stands, competitors, judges and stewards for their continuous support during these difficult times. Although we can’t all come together this summer, we hope you and your loved ones are keeping safe and join us at next year’s Tullow Show on 21 August 2022,’ it concluded.