Car reverses into Belfast police station gates in ‘strange incident’

By Michelle Devane, PA

A man, aged 36, has been arrested after a car reversed into the gates of a police station and rammed a police car twice in Belfast.

The incident happened in west Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Tuesday morning.

The PSNI said the car, a red Ford Focus, reversed into the front gate of Woodbourne police station shortly before 11am causing some “minor damage”.

Inspector Davy McBride said: “The vehicle initially made off and local officers pursued it at low speed into Lenadoon Avenue, where it rammed a police vehicle twice, before driving into a wall and coming to a stop.

“The male was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including driving while unfit, failing to remain and report an accident and is currently helping with enquiries.

“While this was a strange incident, local officers were quickly able to remove an unsafe driver from a very busy, residential area.”

Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact the PSNI on 101 and quote reference number 595 of 22/06/21.