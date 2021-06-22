  • Home >
Centuries-old right of way to river impeded by fence

Monday, June 21, 2021

The fence erected at Aghade Bridge

By Suzanne Pender

AN almost 300-year-old right of way to the River Slaney impeded by a fence is the subject of an “ongoing enforcement process”, according to council officials.

At last Monday’s meeting of Carlow County Council, cllr Charlie Murphy raised the issue of a “200- or 300-year-old” right of way to a river walk from Kilbride to Ardattin, which is currently “impeded with a fence”.

“The right of way is blocked up and the fence is right up to a protected structure and attached to the bridge … have we any update on that?” cllr Murphy asked officials, referring to Aghade bridge.

“It sounds to me like that fence shouldn’t be there, will it be moved shortly?” he added.

Director of services Michael Rainey confirmed that an “ongoing enforcement process was in place”.

 

