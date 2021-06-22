Cllr Brian O’Donoghue takes the chair at Tullow Municipal

RATHVILLY councillor Brian O’Donoghue has become the third cathaoirleach of Tullow Municipal District (MD). The Fine Gael public representative was nominated by cllr Charlie Murphy and seconded by cllr John Murphy at last week’s AGM.

Cllr John Murphy said the young councillor had “lots of experience”, having been cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council two years previously. “We all know Brian … we might not agree with him all the time, but we all know Brian!”

Cllr Charlie Murphy described cllr O’Donoghue as “quite frustrating” at times, but added: “At the end of the day, you are alright.”

Cllr O’Donoghue said he was indeed the youngest cathaoirleach, but promised to “stop banging the drum of youth” one day, in response to some ribbing about how he spoke of his age. “I am sitting in the room as the only person who is not vaccinated. That is the proof of my youth.”

Cllr O’Donoghue said he had two main aims as cathaoirleach. The first was to develop an informal forum between councillors and the area engineer to aid work being done. Second, cllr O’Donoghue believed that the more urban Carlow MD had overshadowed other parts of the county and did not want a focus on the Carlow MD to the detriment of other smaller parts.

Cllr O’Donoghue thanked friends and family for their support, singling out his fiancée Miriam in particular. “I could not do the job without her,” he said.

Cllr O’Donoghue also expressed sympathy to all those who had passed away in the past year.

Cllr Murphy was elected leas-cathaoirleach. “If I can be of help, I will,” he said.