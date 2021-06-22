  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Community group needs your help to buy defibrillators

Community group needs your help to buy defibrillators

Tuesday, June 22, 2021

By Joe Barrett

EFFORTS are currently underway to raise funds for life-saving defibrillators in the southeast area of Co Laois.

A new community first responder group is being set up in Killeshin to help people in emergency situations.

In the event of emergency callouts, members of the group will be dispatched by the National Ambulance Service to cardiac arrest calls in Killeshin, Graiguecullen, Ballickmoyler, Tolerton, Arles, Killeen, Crettyard, Bilboa, The Swan and other areas, before an ambulance arrives.

The group is looking to raise funds to buy defibrillators, which they will carry with them as they answer calls for help. The volunteers will also require training equipment.

In order to raise the necessary funds, the group has set up a GoFundMe page. Those who wish to contribute can do so by logging onto www.gofundme.com/f/purchase-of-a-defibrillators-for-killeshin-cfr.

Filed under: , ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Death notices and funeral arrangements

Tuesday, 22/06/21 - 6:42pm

Pilgrims walk to the Gates of Heaven on summer solstice

Tuesday, 22/06/21 - 6:02pm

Fur farming bill receives go-ahead for drafting

Tuesday, 22/06/21 - 5:50pm

Similar Articles

Crettyard clinch O35 title

Thursday, 17/06/21 - 3:09pm

Popular clergyman to retire to Thailand

Saturday, 25/07/20 - 3:00pm

Cheers as local family breweries scoop deal with Lidl

Saturday, 25/07/20 - 2:00pm