Community group needs your help to buy defibrillators

By Joe Barrett

EFFORTS are currently underway to raise funds for life-saving defibrillators in the southeast area of Co Laois.

A new community first responder group is being set up in Killeshin to help people in emergency situations.

In the event of emergency callouts, members of the group will be dispatched by the National Ambulance Service to cardiac arrest calls in Killeshin, Graiguecullen, Ballickmoyler, Tolerton, Arles, Killeen, Crettyard, Bilboa, The Swan and other areas, before an ambulance arrives.

The group is looking to raise funds to buy defibrillators, which they will carry with them as they answer calls for help. The volunteers will also require training equipment.

In order to raise the necessary funds, the group has set up a GoFundMe page. Those who wish to contribute can do so by logging onto www.gofundme.com/f/purchase-of-a-defibrillators-for-killeshin-cfr.