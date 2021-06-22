Councillors approve plan



The bridge at Graignamanagh/Tinnahinch

By Suzanne Pender

A SIGNIFICANT plan for the future of Graignamanagh/Tinnahinch has been approved by the local council.

At this week’s meeting of Carlow County Council, members voted unanimously to approve the area’s joint local area plan for 2021-2027.

Director of services Michael Rainey stated that the plan had previously been placed on public display; then the amended draft was put on view from 3 April to 7 May last.

Mr Rainey indicated that five submissions were received by the council and minor text changes resulted. The plan was formally proposed by cllr Willie Quinn, seconded by cllr Arthur McDonald.