D-Day looms for this year’s Electric Picnic

By Carmel Hayes

THE last day of June is D-Day for a decision on whether Electric Picnic 2021 will go ahead in the last weekend of September.

Organisers Festival Republic have applied for a licence to stage the Stradbally event for a maximum of 70,000 people from Friday to Sunday 24-26 September instead of Friday to Sunday 3-5 September. The deadline for objections and submissions on the controversial application to Laois County Council is 30 June.

The festival received a grant of €423,135 under the national Live Performance Support Scheme last week, sparking high hopes among festival fans that the event will go ahead. However, there is strong opposition to the plan in Stradbally, where many residents feel the event should not be held this year. The town suffered devastating loss at the height of the Covid pandemic, with the deaths of 18 residents at Droimnín Nursing Home last January, and many people believe it is too early to stage the festival.

Speaking to The Nationalist this week, Stradbally councillor Paschal McEvoy (FF) said: “With the exception of some young people, the town is totally opposed to it. It is far too soon. I’m not a killjoy, I love to see young people enjoying themselves, but another year is not going to hurt, after 18 months of absolute hell.

“Only one-third of people will have had their second Covid vaccination by the end of September. They need to have the safety that comes with the second dose, especially regarding the Delta variant, before they can even consider holding the festival. When you look at the main age profile of people who go to Electric Picnic, very few will have had their second vaccination by September.”

Cllr McEvoy said he would be “absolutely amazed” if a licence is granted for the 2021 festival, as the council decision will be based on NPHET recommendations. He pointed out that much smaller events, including the Stradbally Steam Rally held on the same site, have already been cancelled.

The council issued a notice last week that it has received a licence application, under the ***Planning and Development Act 2000 to 2015***, for a proposed multi-stage concert event at the Stradbally Estate from 24-26 September with a maximum of 70,000 people each day.

The application includes camping facilities from Thursday to Monday 23-27 September, with early entry on Thursday limited to 20,000.

Submissions/observations on the licence application can be made to the Planning Department, Laois County Council, Aras an Chontae, Portlaoise, or by email to [email protected]