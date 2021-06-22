Death notices and funeral arrangements

|
Patrick (Pakie) Doyle
Kennedy Avenue and formerly of 30 St. Killian’s Crescent, Carlow, passed away unexpectedly, on 20 June at his home.
Beloved husband of the late Goretta, much loved father of Amy, Jacqueline and Jake and cherished brother of Paul, Olwyn, Christine, Anna, David, Catherine, Grainne and the late Trisha.
He will be sadly missed by his loving son, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.
May Pakie’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.
Funeral arrangements later.
Jean Kilgannon
Moorefield Drive, Newbridge, Co. Kildare and late of Carlow) – 21 June 2021 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of St Brigid’s Hospice The Curragh. Sadly missed by her loving husband Pat, children Carol, Ger, Mary, Ann, David, grandchildren, brothers and sisters Tom, Tim, Terry, Anna, Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.
May Jean Rest In Peace
Due to government guidelines on public gatherings, a private funeral will be held. Removal from Anderson & Leahy’s Funeral Home on Thursday to arrive at Cill Mhuire for 10 o’clock Mass. Jean’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/cill-mhuire-church
Funeral afterwards to St Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.
Piers Pitcairn
Knocksquire, Rathanna, Borris, Co. Carlow, on 31 May 2021 in France.
Sadly missed by his mother Gillian, sister Amanda, nephews James, Guy, Paddy, Finn and Will, cousins, relatives and friends.
A private family Service has taken place followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium.
Betty Culleton née Corcoran
Cluain Fraoigh, Roscommon town and formerly of Whitney Place, Graiguecullen, Co Carlow on 20 June 2021; (Peacefully), in the devoted care of the staff at Galway University Hospital, after a long illness. Beloved wife of David and much loved mother to Barry, Ashling, Niall and David. She will be very sadly missed by her family, brothers Michael, John and Seamus, sisters Mary and Betty, grandchildren Saoirse, Niamh, Anne-Marie, Olivia, Connor, Sinead, Abby, Eoin, Holly, Pauric, Fiadh and Logan, son-in-law Pat, daughters-in-law Ann and Helen, extended family, neighbours and friends.
May Betty rest in peace.
In an effort to follow current guidelines, Betty’s funeral will be attended by family and close friends only. Her funeral cortège will depart from her home in Cluain Fraoigh on Friday at 10.30 o’c to the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11 o’c. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 1.30 o’c. For those wishing to offer their sympathies, we suggest using the online condolence link below. No flowers please. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West.
Bart Gibbons
Toronto Canada and late of Rathnagrew, Hacketstown, Co. Carlow.
Peacefully passed away on 17 June 2021. May he Rest In Peace.
O’Byrne, Donal
Late of Annamoe, Co. Wicklow, formerly of Blackrock, Co. Dublin and Ballon, Co. Carlow. On 20 June 2021. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the exceptional care of the staff at Saint Vincent’s University Hospital and Four Ferns Nursing Home. Beloved husband of Margaret, loving father of Niall, Deirbhile, Orflaith, Niamh, and Ronan. Adored granddad to Aengus, Colum, Aisling, Cormac, Caoimhe, Michael, Amy, Meabhdh, Cian, Sadhbh, Hannah, Peadar, and Saoirse. Cherished father in law to Amanda, Rick, Sean, Francis, and Suzy. Sadly missed by brothers Hugh, Fr. Gerard, John, Fr. William, and sister Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and extended family. Predeceased by his brother Edward and brother-in-law Seamus.
In accordance with Government guidelines and in the hope of keeping our friends and families safe Donal’s funeral will take place privately on Wednesday, June 23rd, at 11:00am in Saint Kevin’s Church, Laragh, Glendalough, Co. Wicklow and can be viewed on https://livestream.absentfriends.ie/DonalOByrne followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private please.