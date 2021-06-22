Death notices and funeral arrangements

Patrick (Pakie) Doyle

Kennedy Avenue and formerly of 30 St. Killian’s Crescent, Carlow, passed away unexpectedly, on 20 June at his home.

Beloved husband of the late Goretta, much loved father of Amy, Jacqueline and Jake and cherished brother of Paul, Olwyn, Christine, Anna, David, Catherine, Grainne and the late Trisha.

He will be sadly missed by his loving son, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.

May Pakie’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Funeral arrangements later.

Jean Kilgannon

Moorefield Drive, Newbridge, Co. Kildare and late of Carlow) – 21 June 2021 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of St Brigid’s Hospice The Curragh. Sadly missed by her loving husband Pat, children Carol, Ger, Mary, Ann, David, grandchildren, brothers and sisters Tom, Tim, Terry, Anna, Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Jean Rest In Peace

Due to government guidelines on public gatherings, a private funeral will be held. Removal from Anderson & Leahy’s Funeral Home on Thursday to arrive at Cill Mhuire for 10 o’clock Mass. Jean’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/cill-mhuire-church

Funeral afterwards to St Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.