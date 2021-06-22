Fur farming bill receives go-ahead for drafting

By Elizabeth Lee

MINISTER for agriculture Charlie McConalogue today announced the government’s agreement to the drafting of the Animal Health and Welfare (Amendment) Bill 2021.

The bill provides for the legislative framework to (a) implement a prohibition on the keeping of animals primarily for their fur or skin, (b) provide for a scheme of compensation for the fur farming businesses currently operating and (c) introduce other miscellaneous amendments to the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013. The minister is seeking early pre-legislative scrutiny of the new provisions.

The Programme for Government 2020 includes a commitment to bring forward legislation that prohibits fur farming in the state. This draft bill is the first step in this strategy being fulfilled.

There are now societal concerns relating to the farming of animal primarily for their fur or skin.

The statutory prohibition on fur farming will impact directly on three farming businesses that are currently conducting a lawful business. For this reason, the draft legislation includes a scheme of compensation for the farm businesses affected by the prohibition. The proposed compensation scheme is designed to be fair and reasonable to the fur farming operators concerned, while also being fair to the taxpayer.

The draft legislation includes some technical amendments to the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013 and a repeal of the Milk (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1979, which is surplus to requirements and is not being replaced.

Referring to the bill, the minister said: “The prohibition on fur farming in the state is in line with similar bans being implemented, or about to be implemented, in many jurisdictions across Europe and further afield.

“I realise that this is a very difficult time for the farmers and farms concerned. The farmers have always upheld the required animal welfare standards. However, the compensation package being provided is designed to mitigate losses resulting from the ban. I will continue to work with the farmers to ensure any compensation made available is fair and reasonable.”

The minister concluded: ‘I welcome government agreement to the drafting of this bill and hope its progress through the legislative process proceeds without delay.”