Many in Ireland will soon need Covid vaccine booster, Cabinet told

Many people in Ireland will soon need a Covid-19 booster shot, the Cabinet has been told.

Ministers were told that the boosters will be needed over the coming months and in 2022, according to The Irish Times.

The Cabinet also heard that vaccines should be given to those under 16 years of age.

Approval of the purchase of 1.8 million doses of the Moderna vaccine for use in 2022 was given to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly by Government on Tuesday.

Mr Donnelly also received approval to exercise an option for an additional 1.1 million doses of the Janssen vaccine for delivery next year.

Delivery updates

The Cabinet was told on Tuesday that significant progress had been made in the State’s Covid vaccination campaign, but that scientific advice indicates that variants will continue to evolve.

Vaccine immunity is not indefinite, the Cabinet was told, and vaccinations should be extended to people under 16 years of age.

Ministers were told that it is considered likely that booster shots will be needed “for a very high proportion of the population over the comings months and next year.”

By the end of this month, Ireland will have received 5.3 million doses of the four vaccines approved so far – Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen.

The State is contracted to receive up to another 11.2 million doses between July and the end of the year.

This includes the new vaccine Curevac, if it is approved by the European Medicines Agency.

A recent purchase agreement with Pfizer will see 4.9 million doses of its vaccine delivered per annum next year and the year after.

Cabinet was also told that the rollout of second AstraZeneca doses will be complete by mid to late July.

It comes as a further 294 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the Republic this evening.

Hospital numbers have dropped to the lowest level seen in nine months, with the latest update showing 39 people hospitalised with the virus, with 13 patients in intensive care.

The Taoiseach confirmed earlier this afternoon that there is no plan to delay the further reopening of the country planned from July 5th, despite the rapid rise of Delta variant cases.