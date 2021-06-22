Mary Lou McDonald to meet with Jeffrey Donaldson next week

Press Association

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said she will meet incoming DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson next week.

In a post on Twitter, Ms McDonald said she had spoken this evening with the incoming leader.

“We will meet early next week. There is much work to be done. Powersharing must deliver for all our people,” she said.

Mr Donaldson was confirmed as the next leader of the DUP in Northern Ireland this afternoon, after no other candidate stood against him for the position.

Outgoing leader Edwin Poots announced his intention to resign last Thursday following an internal party revolt just weeks after taking over the leadership from Arlene Foster.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney congratulated the new DUP leader elect in a tweet.

“Congratulations (Jeffrey Donaldson) on becoming new DUP leader,” he said.

“I genuinely wish you well and look forward to working with you on the many challenges that lie ahead. Respect.”

Northern Ireland Protocol

Mr Donaldson has already challenged the UK government to “step up and deal” with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Within an hour of being confirmed as the only candidate in the leadership race, he said he will speak to British prime minister Boris Johnson at the “earliest opportunity” around the post-Brexit arrangements.

In his first statement as leader elect, Mr Donaldson emphasised the importance of a power-sharing government at Stormont, describing the coalition Executive as “unwieldy, but it ensures every voice is heard”.

“Such partnership is how we should move forward. It must be based on respect for each other’s mandate,” he said.

It is not realistic to expect stability when every unionist representative in the devolved institutions opposes the Northern Ireland Protocol

“To that end, I will be speaking with the prime minister at the earliest opportunity to emphasise that it is not realistic to expect stability when every unionist representative in the devolved institutions opposes the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“The [UK] government, and those who claim to be protectors of peace and stability, must step up and deal with the Protocol in a manner which respects the constitutional and economic integrity of the United Kingdom.

“I want to bring stability and encourage everyone to focus on what unites us as a people rather than on what divides us. There has been too much focus on division and recrimination both within unionism and within Northern Ireland.

“I will play my part, but the government and Brussels must step up and recognise the flaws of the Protocol and how it was foisted upon Northern Ireland.”

Ratified

Mr Donaldson is expected to be ratified as DUP leader following a meeting of party officers on Saturday.

Mr Poots announced his resignation on Thursday following an internal party revolt over his decision to go ahead with the nomination of Paul Givan as Stormont First Minister, after a deal was struck between Sinn Féin and the UK government over the progression of Irish language legislation.

Mr Donaldson is Northern Ireland’s longest-serving MP and was narrowly defeated by Mr Poots in the previous party leadership contest last month.

He will become the party’s third leader in a matter of weeks, after Mrs Foster was ousted in May and replaced by Mr Poots.

UK Secretary of State Brandon Lewis was among those who congratulated Mr Donaldson on Twitter.

Meanwhile Mr Donaldson made good on an early promise – to have the door of the DUP headquarters in east Belfast varnished.

The scuffed-looking door had attracted significant commentary on social media in recent weeks as it became a frequently seen backdrop of turbulence within the party.

The door to the Dundela Avenue premises was painted on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr Donaldson tweeted: “Hope to open many other doors in times ahead for benefit of all in Northern Ireland.”