New chapter for Éist as it moves into new home

CARLOW’S Éist Cancer Support Centre has a new address.

Having occupied a space at the Waterfront Centre, Mill Lane, Graiguecullen for almost nine years, Éist recently moved to its own premises on O’Brien Road, Carlow (formerly owned by the English Language School). The new centre, which is scheduled to be officially opened in September, continues to provide vital supports to cancer patients and their families who have been severely affected by the pandemic on top of a cancer diagnosis. Virtual services are continuing and face-to-face offerings are available in situations where it is safe to do so.

Over the summer months, minor construction works will be carried out to prepare the centre for full launch in September. Centre manager Clare Healy said Éist hopes to be able to provide an even wider range of services to people affected by cancer throughout Co Carlow and surrounding areas.

Éist is eternally grateful to Bobby and Mary Quinn and their family, who made it possible for the charitable organisation to open in the Waterfront Centre back in 2012. Their generosity paved the way for Carlow to establish its very own cancer support centre, which has grown from strength to strength over the past nine years.

Éist was co-founded by the late Mary Smyth, and Anne O’Neill and has always had a long-term vision of having its very own front door, where it could provide “a listening ear and a helping hand” to those affected by cancer. The new centre provides additional space and treatment rooms as well as ample car parking.

The Éist centre does not receive public funding and is owned by the people of Co Carlow, who have given so generously by fundraising and donations throughout the years. It is this generosity which has enabled Éist to now have its own home, where it can build on the success of the past nine years and provide a beacon of hope for people affected by cancer and their families.

The team at Éist is looking forward to officially launching the new centre (details of which will be announced later) and to providing an even broader range of services into the future.

In the years to come, the centre will continue to rely on the generosity of local people and it very much welcomes any fundraising opportunities and donations. If you or someone you know has been affected by cancer and would like to use the services of Éist, please call the centre on 059 9139684, where you can speak to someone in confidence.