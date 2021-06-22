Pilgrims walk to the Gates of Heaven on summer solstice

Kilranelagh campaigners Tim Kavanagh, Kathleen Carbery and Paul Carbery

The sun shines through the solstice stones at the dawn of the longest day

By Elizabeth Lee

A PILGRIMAGE that involved walking 50km through the night to the Gates of Heaven at Kilranelagh graveyard for the summer solstice sunrise took place on Monday.

The journey began at the statue of Billy Byrne in Wicklow town and ended at the Gates of Heaven next to Sam McAllister’s grave on Kilranelagh Hill.

The walk was the brainchild of Tim Kavanagh, along with Paul and Kathleen Carbery, who wanted to highlight not only the summer solstice and the beautiful Kilranelagh Hill, which is near Baltinglass, Co Wicklow, but also the importance of the area, known as the Baltinglass hillfort complex, in historical and ecological terms. They are members of the West Wicklow Wind Action Group, which was established to campaign against a wind farm being set up on Kilranelagh Hill by ABO Wind Limited, a German energy company.

Those campaigning against the plans include local residents, historians and environmentalists.

More than 1,100 signatures and over 240 submission were made to Wicklow County Council, raising concerns about the wind farm. Those objecting included local residents, as well as several government departments, including the Department of Defence, which has a training ground in the Glen of Imaal, as well as the Departmetn of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media. Fáilte Ireland and environmental groups also wrote to the council about it.

While Wicklow County Council rejected that plan for five turbines to be erected on the ancient site, the group members are still campaigning and raising awareness, because the council’s decision has been appealed by the company to An Bord Pleanála.

It’s believed that the Kilranelagh solstice stones are just one of many ancient sites in the area.

“Our team are working tirelessly in the background to ensure that this landscape will be protected for future generations,” said a spokesperson for the group. “Your support to date has enabled us to put the Baltinglass hillfort complex on the map and show ABO Wind that we will not allow them to obliterate thousands of years of Irish heritage, likely predating that of the Boyne Valley.”