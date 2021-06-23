Accenture announce 500 new jobs for Munster region

Professional services company Accenture has announced it will create 500 new jobs over the next three years, adding to its existing Irish workforce which currently totals over 5,000 employees.

The majority of the roles will be based in Cork and the wider Munster region, supporting the company’s work in the life sciences sector and will focus on areas such as technology, cloud, security, strategy, creative and design.

Accenture also plan to expand its innovation capability at their Accenture Labs in Dublin, specifically in the area of quantum computing.

The company said the new jobs “underpin Accenture’s commitment to creating high value jobs across Ireland”.

Welcoming the news, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the jobs will provide “an important boost to the economy”.

“Accenture continues to make significant investments and is committed to creating consistently high-value jobs, particularly in Munster.

“This country has the resilience, talent and agility to build on our reputation as an attractive location for innovative, digitally-enabled manufacturing,” Mr Martin said.