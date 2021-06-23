All Together Now Festival cancelled for second year running

The organisers of All Together Now have announced the festival has been cancelled for a second year running due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The event was due to be held at Curraghmore House, Co Waterford on the August Bank Holiday weekend.

A statement on the event’s website read: “We regret to announce today that this year’s All Together Now festival will not be able to take place, and is now rescheduled to July 29th-31st, 2022.

“After exhausting all possibilities to enable the festival to happen this summer, it has become clear that despite recent signs of hope from the authorities, the current health restrictions make it impossible to make plans for the event to take place this August Bank Holiday weekend.”

Tickets for this year’s festival will be valid for the 2022 event, with organisers adding: “We all need and deserve a festival to look forward to and we are dedicated to making All Together Now 2022 a special celebration.”

For those who purchased tickets but will be unable to attend the event next year, the statement says Ticketmaster will process their refund request via the ‘My Account’ section on their website.