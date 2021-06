By Suzanne Pender

“WHERE are the cat’s eyes gone?”

That was the question asked by cllr John Cassin, who expressed concern about the disappearance of cat’s eyes on the Athy Road at Newacre.

“Where are the cat’s eyes gone that were on the road out at Thompson’s,” he asked council executives at a recent meeting of Carlow Municipal District.

“It’s a bad stretch of road and it needs road markings,” he added.