Columbarium for cremated remains to be installed at St Mary’s Cemetery

By Suzanne Pender

A NEW columbarium to hold cremated remains will be installed in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow under new burial grounds by-laws to be introduced.

A draft of the burial grounds by-laws was presented at the recent meeting of Carlow Municipal District, which included a number other recommendations, among them a request for those using bicycles, electric scooters and skateboard to dismount in St Mary’s Cemetery.

The draft by-laws were presented by Orla Barrett, senior engineer, environment and water services. She stated that the by-laws were similar to the previous burial ground by-laws of 2007, but included some changes.

The principal one was the introduction of a columbarium wall in St Mary’s, a suggestion made by mayor Fergal Browne last year.

Ms Barrett also stated that the council “did not condone the pre-purchase of burial plots”, but exceptions and leniency was made in the case of a person who was terminally ill with supporting documentation.

“Dogs can only be brought through the cemetery if they are on a leash … it is not an exercise place,” stated Ms Barrett.

Ms Barrett stated that the draft by-laws had been discussed in detail at previous SPC meetings and asked that they now be put before the full council, then placed on public display.

This was proposed by mayor cllr Fergal Browne, who said the columbarium wall was “long overdue in Carlow” and now gave Carlow families this option for their loved ones.

The proposal was seconded by cllr Adrienne Wallace.

Cllr Andrea Dalton also pointed out that the draft by-laws gave the option of people of other faiths to use St Mary’s Cemetery.

Cllr Dalton welcomed the regulation surround dogs, but asked for clarification on the use of cars in the cemetery, adding that often elderly people drive into the cemetery and they may be inconvenience by this.

Cllr Fergal Browne stated that this aspect was largely dependant on “common sense and common decency” and responsibility of car users.