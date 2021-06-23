Cork hospital warns of delays in ‘exceptionally busy’ Emergency Department

Cork University Hospital (CUH) has warned of delays within its “exceptionally busy” Emergency Department.

The hospital said a large number of “very ill medical patients” had required admission, with pressure on the department exacerbated by the recent cyberattack on the HSE.

It urged the public to “explore all other options” available to them before attending the department, if their needs are not urgent.

“The Emergency Department at CUH is exceptionally busy today and over the last number of days,” the hospital said in a statement.

“Due to this increased level of activity and subsequent admissions, it is regrettable that some patients may experience a delay in the ED.

“The increase in attendance is due to the large number of very ill medical patients requiring admission. The pressure on the Emergency Department has been exacerbated by the continued impact of the recent cyberattack on the HSE.

“Patient care is paramount in CUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by hospital management who have taken steps to address this issue.”

Other options

Hospital management requested the public contact their GP or South Doc in the first instance “where appropriate,” and “explore all other options available to them prior to attending the Emergency Department if their needs are not urgent.”

CUH advised people could get in touch with the Mercy Urgent Care Centre on St Mary’s Health Campus, Gurranabraher, Cork on 021 492 6900, the Local Injuries Unit at Bantry General Hospital on 027 50133 or the Local Injuries Unit at Mallow General Hospital on 022 58506.

It thanked all CUH staff for their “hard work and dedication” during this “very busy” time.