Death notices and funeral arrangements

Daniel Harrington

Navan Road, Dublin / Carlow

Harrington (Kinvara Park, Dublin 7 and formerly of Carlow and ex Dept of Education.) 22 June 2021, (peacefully), at Cappagh Hospital.

Daniel (Dan), beloved husband of Nuala and dear father of Ailish, Donal and Denise.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, son, grandchildren Bob and Laura, daughter-in-law Pauline, sister-in-law Bridie, relatives and friends. R.I.P.

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place.

Dan’s Funeral Mass may be viewed on Saturday 26th. June at 11.00 am by following the link below;

https://navanroadparish.com/mass-times/webcam/

Dan’s funeral cortege will be passing his home on Saturday 26th. June at 12.00 Noon approx. for any relatives, neighbours and friends who would like to pay their respects.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation and/or The Irish Cancer Society.