Fintan Phelan becomes youngest-ever cathaoirleach of the county council

By Suzanne Pender

FINTAN Phelan last week became the youngest-ever holder of the office of Carlow’s first citizen with his election to the role of cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council.

At last Monday’s AGM of Carlow County Council, the 29-year-old Fianna Fáil Carlow town councillor was proposed by party colleague cllr Andrea Dalton, seconded by cllr John McDonald and supported by the council’s ruling Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael alliance.

Cllr Phelan said it was “an immense honour to be elected as cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council and first citizen of our great county – a county that I love dearly and one that I am very proud to come from”.

The AGM was held in the George Bernard Shaw Theatre at Visual – the first physical return of council meetings in 2021, following six months of conducting business online. Present in the theatre for the AGM were cllr Phelan’s parents Elaine and John, his partner Sinead, sister Aisling, brother Tim and grandparents Fintan and Nuala. His brother Jack was unable to attend.

“For over a century, my family have played their role in the development of our county. When my great-great-grandmother Elizabeth first arrived in Carlow, she could not have envisaged that five generations later her great-great-grandson would stand before you as cathaoirleach and first citizen,” said cllr Phelan.

“As the youngest-ever cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, I want to ensure that the ideas and innovative spirit of young people from right across our county are heard. This pandemic has been challenging for both young and old and during my term in office I look forward to drawing on their experiences to shape how we face the future,” said cathaoirleach Phelan.

Independent cllr John Cassin opposed cllr Phelan for the role as cathaoirleach, proposed by cllr Adrienne Wallace and seconded by cllr William Paton.

However, a roll-call vote resulted in 13 votes in favour of cllr Phelan – councillors Fergal Browne, Andrea Dalton, Michael Doran, Tommy Kinsella, Arthur McDonald, John McDonald, Ken Murnane, Charlie Murphy, John Murphy, Brian O’Donoghue, Tom O’Neill, John Pender and Fintan Phelan – to cllr Cassin’s five votes: councillors John Cassin, Andy Gladney, William Paton, Willie Quinn and Adrienne Wallace.

Cllr Andrea Dalton congratulated cllr Phelan and spoke of the close bond between their families and of the good advice offered and friendship between them. Cllr Dalton mentioned her cousin, former councillor Anne Ahern, who “ignited his passion for politics” while cllr Phelan was a student in Carlow CBS.

“You were running elections from the time you were four, but while the ambition is there, so, too, is the commitment and ability,” added cllr Dalton.

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue recalled that when he first became aware of cllr Phelan back in 2013, it was clear he was “very ambitious and hardworking”.

“A rival … perhaps an arch-nemesis, but you turned out to be neither and you weren’t the worst devil,” he smiled, adding: “Carlow is lucky to have you.”

Cllrs Michael Doran, Charlie Murphy and John Murphy wished cllr Phelan well, while cllr Ken Murnane quipped that cllr Phelan had probably started “writing that acceptance speech when he was four years of age”.

Cllr John Cassin remarked that “on a personal level, I wish you the best”, while cllr William Paton also referred to how “extremely hard” cllr Phelan works.

“And we are also getting two for the price of one, because, as we know, behind every great man is a great woman and I know Sinead will support you in every way she can,” added cllr Paton.

Cllr Willie Quinn welcomed cllr Phelan as the youngest-ever cathaoirleach; while also referring to his youthful age, cllr Fergal Browne smiled that the new cathaoirleach “hadn’t even registered for the vaccine yet”.

“It’s great to see your grandparents here … your granddad, whom I often joke and call ‘the real Fintan Phelan’ … a man who did so much for Community Games in the county,” said cllr Browne.

Cllr Browne then stated that when cllr Phelan entered local politics in 2014 he had “raised the bar” and “lifted politics in Carlow”.

Cllr John Pender spoke of cllr Phelan’s ability and determination, which was particularly evident when he was mayor of Carlow seven years ago. Cllr Pender also welcomed the presence of cllr Phelan’s family, describing both the Phelan and Nevin families’ contribution to Carlow as “enormous” in terms of “business, social and sporting life in Carlow town and county for many years”.

Cllr Pender also acknowledged Sinead’s mother Emer and smiled that if she’d “journey down to Carlow for this, things must be looking good”.

Cllr John McDonald was then elected unopposed to the role of leas-cathaoirleach, proposed by cllr Pender and seconded by cllr Murnane.