Gardaí issue ‘spoof’ phone call warning

Wednesday, June 23, 2021

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ are appealing to the public to be aware of a rising trend in phone scams called “Caller ID spoofing”.

Recent incidents reported to gardaí involve the caller informing the victim that their name has been used by someone caught committing a crime and that in order to have proceedings stopped, they need to pay a sum of money.

The caller indicates that a phone call will come from a named garda at a named garda station. The victim then receives a call from what appears to be the genuine phone number for the named station.

However, this is not the case, as the scammer has used spoofing software that causes the telephone network to indicate to the receiver of a call that the call is coming from a garda station and not the true destination.

Gardaí are advising anyone who gets a phone call like this to hang up immediately and to block the phone number.

