‘Look up and laugh – Tiggy would hate to see you sad’

Tiggy Hancock

Fifteen-year-old equestrian star is laid to rest as thousands tune in for funeral

By Elizabeth Lee

ALMOST 4,000 people virtually attended the funeral yesterday (Monday) of a promising star in the equestrian world who died in a training session last Wednesday.

Fifteen-year-old Allegra ‘Tiggy’ Hancock from Corries, Bagenalstown was laid to rest in Lorum Church, where her family and young friends wore yellow to remember the teenager, who was known for her bright smile and boundless energy. Tiggy died after an accident while training at an equestrian centre in Tay Lane, Rathcoole, Co Dublin on Wednesday 16 June, leaving behind her broken-hearted parents Frank and Jane and sisters Eliza and Lucy.

Yellow was the theme for the funeral service, with many wearing yellow tops or ribbons while the summer solstice sun beamed a yellow shaft of light through one of the church windows throughout the service.

Both her sisters and her father paid tribute to their “dear little Tiggy”, with Eliza reading ***I wandered lonely as a cloud*** by William Wordsworth. Eliza said that she would see her “funny, carefree little sister” in every flower and feel her presence in the sunshine now that she was gone.

The congregation also heard that Tiggy brought joy and positivity everywhere she went and that her “bright-eyed optimism and zest for life” infused others with energy.

Her sister Lucy said that she knew her “inside out” and that she could always rely on Tiggy’s support, because they were best friends. Lucy also remembered how Tiggy would stand up for people and wasn’t afraid to argue if she thought someone was being unfair. “She was a tiny, perfect person,” said Lucy.

She said that she wanted Tiggy to be remembered for her kindness and that she wanted people to take that kindness and give it to others, too.

A family friend recalled Tiggy’s short but action-packed life and how she was completely dedicated to her life as an eventing athlete. “I’ve no doubt that we would have seen her at a future Olympics,” he said.

The Hancock family are very well known in the equestrian world and Tiggy’s tragic death on Wednesday sent shock waves.

Tributes poured in to the family on social media from all over Ireland and beyond, including from the Irish Pony Club and Horse Sport Ireland (HSI). Jockeys competing at Royal Ascot in England wore yellow ribbons in her memory, while closer to home an eventing contest due to the held in Bunclody at the weekend was cancelled.

Tiggy was a member of the Carlow Hunt Pony Club and the Kilkenny Hunt Pony Club and was a member of the high performance eventing programme run by HSI, even though she had only taken up eventing in recent years. The HSI paid a moving tribute to Tiggy during the week.

‘Tiggy only began eventing in the autumn of 2018, making an immediate mark on the sport,’ it said. ‘Following a run of impressive performances in 2019, she was selected to represent Ireland at the under-16 European Eventing Team Championships in Poland, where she and her team mates secured a team bronze medal.’

The statement continued: ‘Tiggy was well liked among both junior and senior members of the Irish equestrian family and her passing will be mourned by all.’

The Irish Pony Club called her a ‘wonderful ambassador’ and ‘a highly talented young athlete, who was not only a wonderful team player but also a fantastic friend and teammate to many’.

On Friday night, hundreds of her friends from the equestrian world and from Kilkenny College, where she went to school, as well as neighbours and friends, lined the cortège route from the funeral home in Fenagh to Corries, Bagenalstown.

Yesterday at the funeral, her father Frank said goodbye to his “little Tiggy” and thanked everyone for their support. Earlier, her mother Jane had posted on social media that she didn’t want people to be sad for Tiggy.

‘Every memory of our beloved Tiggy is so precious. Please remember to look up and laugh and live through these difficult days, as she would hate to see you sad.’