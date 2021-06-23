Man arrested as gardaí seize €494k worth of drugs in Kildare

James Cox

One man was arrested as gardaí seized €494,000 worth of drugs and €22,450 cash during a search operation in Newbridge, Co Kildare today.

Gardaí attached to the detective unit in Newbridge obtained a search warrant in relation to stolen property and during the course of the search seized cannabis herb with a street value of €220,000, cannabis resin with a street value of €214,000 and cocaine with a street value of €60,000.

All drugs seized will now be sent for analysis. During the course of the search, the Garda national dog unit assisted and located €22,450 cash on surrounding lands.

An Ifor Williams trailer, a single axle caravan and a Consaw were also seized.

One man, aged 25, was arrested at the scene and taken to Newbridge Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.