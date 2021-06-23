Man offered girl €3k to send explicit video

A MAN offered a 12-year-old girl €3,000 to send an explicit video of herself to him, a court was told. The man, who cannot be named due to reporting restrictions, pleaded guilty to a charge of using information and communication technology to facilitate the sexual exploitation of a child and masturbating during the course of a video call with a child on 12 October 2018.

The offences occurred in the district court area of Carlow.

Sergeant Hud Kelly said the girl received a ‘friend request’ on a phone. The girl accepted it and the defendant sent an “explicit video” of himself to the child. “He asked her to do the same and offered her €3,000,” said Sgt Kelly.

The girl did not respond and alerted her parents.

The defendant, who is in his 20s and has an address in Limerick, was traced after gardaí contacted a mobile network provider. The defendant made full admissions to gardaí and he had no previous convictions.

Defending solicitor Brendan O’Flaherty submitted evidence of his client’s attendance at therapy and a residential treatment programme. “He has received full support from his family,” said Mr O’Flaherty.

Judge Geraldine Carthy requested a probation report, as she was considering a custodial sentence.

The case was adjourned until 8 September for finalisation.