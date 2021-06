CARLOW County Council’s new housing officer was welcomed to his new offices in Tullow recently.

Brian O’Donovan was congratulated on the move at a recent meeting of Tullow Municipal District.

Fianna Fáil’s John Pender said Mr O’Donovan had previously been area engineer in Tullow some years past and had good knowledge of the area.

Most recently, Mr O’Donovan was the senior executive officer in the council’s environment section.