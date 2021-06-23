Vicky Phelan on track to return home to Ireland following US drug trial

Olivia Kelleher

Cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan has spoken of her relief at being back on track to come home to Ireland in a fortnight after a period of being very ill in the United States.

Ms Phelan is in treatment in Maryland in the US, for the trial of drug M7824.

In a post on the Vicky’s Tribe Facebook page, she said that her condition had deteriorated rapidly for a period but she is now better.

“Back in my happy place sitting by the water and watching the planes fly in and the sun setting,” she said.

And so, I can now finally get excited about going home

“Today was the first day that I had the energy to go outside for a proper walk down to the river since I came home from hospital last Tuesday.

“So, quick update — I had my treatment on Friday and spent most of the weekend in bed sleeping and trying to remain horizontal in order to keep the vomiting at bay. It worked!

“I am going to go for acupuncture twice a week now until I go home to keep my nausea at bay and to help to improve the symptoms of the Bell’s Palsy.

“And so, I can now finally get excited about going home in a little over 2 WEEKS!!!!

“All that I have left before I board that flight to Dublin is a CT scan to see how my tumours look.”

Supporters

Ms Phelan thanked her supporters for their kind messages after her health deteriorated for a period.

“I cannot THANK each and every one of you enough for your messages of support which flooded in following my video update last Thursday. YOU are what got me through these past two weeks. THANK YOU ALL SO MUCH.”

Ms Phelan had developed Bell’s Palsy, an unexplained episode of facial muscle weakness or paralysis, and the inflammation went to her sinuses. She spent three nights in hospital dealing with her various ailments.

The Kilkenny-born mother-of-two moved to the US in January for the treatment which is expected to last for six months.

The trial is being directed by Dr Julius Strauss at the National Institute of Health (NIH) in Maryland. Ms Phelan is in her sixth round of treatment.

She was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2014 but was given the all-clear after prolonged and intense treatment.

However, three years ago she was informed that an audit carried out by CervicalCheck found that her 2011 smear test had been reported as a false negative.

Within weeks a CT scan revealed the cancer had returned. The diagnosis was terminal. She went public with what had occurred and her efforts sparked a debate on the treatment and care of cancer patients in Ireland.

Ms Phelan documented her journey in her award-winning bestselling book “Overcoming”.