Local primary school reach final of national debating competition

By Suzanne Pender

A LOCAL primary school debating team put their powers of persuasion and sound argument to the ultimate test recently to emerge as runners-up in a new national debating contest.

The word-masters at Scoil Bhride, Paulstown reached the final of the inaugural All Ireland Concern Primary Debates.

It was set up by the humanitarian organisation Concern Worldwide to encourage awareness of global issues through debates about serious world topics and to improve the level of debating skills among young people.

The Scoil Bhride team of Isabelle McCreery, Jennifer Doyle, Rían O’Hare, Eva O’Keeffe, Rian Coffey and Audrey Martin faced Scoil Cholmcille from Kilmacrennan, Co Donegal in the final – a huge achievement with over 100 teams participating from around the country.

The local debaters were opposing the motion that ‘GM crops are key to ending world hunger’ – which was one of many world issues they debated in the run-up to the final.

“I didn’t expect debating to be so much fun. It was a great experience,” said Margaret O’Neill, teacher and debating mentor at Scoil Bhride.

The Scoil Bhride team members were delighted with their achievement.

“I’m glad I did it. It really opened my eyes to the problems that those left behind in our world face today,” said Rían O’Hare.

“I really enjoyed debating with my amazing team. They are really fun to be around and I enjoyed working with them every day,” added team captain Jenny Doyle.

The hundreds of students who participated in the competition each get a medal for their efforts and the winning school is awarded a large wooden wall map of the world, while the runner-up will receive an engraved plaque.

The debates took part online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Concern Worldwide congratulated and thanked all participating pupils, their parents, teachers and wider communities.

Any school that wants to participate in the next Concern Primary Debates competition can email [email protected].