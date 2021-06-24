Outgoing Tullow chairman applied GAA skills with great effect

IT WAS a challenging year to be a cathaoirleach of a municipal district, but Nurney’s John McDonald ably rose to the task. Tributes were paid to cllr McDonald at the AGM of Tullow Municipal District last week as his chairmanship of the local council came to an end.

The Fianna Fáil councillor is known for his role as fixtures secretary in Carlow GAA. He applied that same sense of organisation in scheduling and chairing meetings. He proved a natural for the role, belying the fact that he was only elected as a county councillor the first time at the last local elections.

Fine Gael’s cllr John Murphy said: “It was a most unusual year. I am not sure how many physical meetings we had. But I have to say well done, you were very good.”

Cllr Charlie Murphy added: “You had a very good year; very fair chairman.”

His successor, Rathvilly’s Brian O’Donoghue, also congratulated cllr McDonald on his year. “Covid affected so many people in so many ways … ribbon cuttings for openings, openings of envelopes! They did not get to happen.”

Cllr O’Donoghue said these events were the “brighter” side of being cathaoirleach and he hoped cllr McDonald would have the opportunity again.

Speaking of his aptitude for the role, cllr O’Donoghue said: “If you are able to handle the fixtures in Carlow GAA, then this was an absolute doddle for you.”

Labour’s cllr William Paton said: “It’s been a challenging year, but you rose to it ably.”

Fellow Fianna Fáil councillor John Pender added: “You did a good job, fair play to you.”

Cllr McDonald said it had been a “great honour” to be cathaoirleach of the municipal district. He thanked his colleagues and council officials, particularly director of services Michael Brennan, who was always “at the end of a phone”. He expressed his gratitude to his predecessor John Murphy for his advice.