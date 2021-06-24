Parking nightmare at new housing estate

By Suzanne Pender

AN ELEMENT of “bad behaviour that’s completely unnecessary” is making parking a nightmare at one of the town’s newest housing estates.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace raised the issue of parking at Carrigbrook, Tullow Road, Carlow, describing the situation as “a free-for-all up there”.

Cllr Wallace stated that the developer did not allocate parking spaces to the individual homes, leading to “a lot of frustration and tension among the residents there”.

Cllr Wallace called for signage to be put in place by the developer “at the very least”, adding that the residents “should be respected” and that a proper system for parking needed to be put in place.

Cllr Fergal Browne stated that a similar situation was being experienced in Castle Oaks, Dublin Road, Carlow.

This was supported by cllr Andrea Dalton, who added that residents in Castle Oaks were concerned about the speed and access available to emergency vehicles due to parking problems in the estate.

Director of services Michael Rainey stated that Carrigbrook was designated “community parking” and that this was indicated on the planning permission.

“I understand where people are less than civil it can be a problem,” said Mr Rainey. He stated that he would “engage with the developer”, but added that the developer was “constrained in what he can do”.

Senior executive officer Eamonn Brophy stated that following this matter being raised at a previous council meeting, he had visited Carrigbrook to observe the situation.

“I saw six empty car spaces, then one car parked at an angle blocking in another car,” said Mr Brophy.

“An element of this is bad behaviour and it’s completely unnecessary,” he added.