The much-loved Ian Lawlor Amaral was laid to rest on Saturday

By Elizabeth Lee

THE tragic death of Ian Lawlor Amaral, activities co-ordinator at the SignaCare Nursing Home in Killerig, led to scores of tributes being paid to him, such was the impact he made on people’s lives.

Ian died suddenly at his home in Bennekerry last Monday, just days after he was presented with an award from mayor of Carlow Fergal Browne in recognition of the brilliant work he did for the residents of the nursing home. He launched many community initiatives aimed at bringing local communities together and loved to encourage and foster inter-generational links between the residents in SignaCare and the wider community.

“These initiatives have allowed for the residents of SignaCare Killerig to maintain and forge both old and new relationships within the community, which in turn has given the residents an extraordinary sense of belonging,” cllr Browne said about Ian when he presented him with the award.

Margaret-Anne Walsh is the co-founder and CEO of the SignaCare group. She said that 34-year-old Ian had touched many people’s lives and that he had a gift with people. “He was a great person. He was always full of fun. When Ian looked at you, he really saw you. He always shone the light on other people, never himself,” added Margaret-Ann.

Ian was originally from Oakleaf Place, Portlaoise and was married to the love of his life Antonio Amaral, whom he was with for 12 years.

Fr Brian Maguire, PP, Tullow, got to know Ian through his pastoral care of the residents in SignaCare. He said: “I was deeply saddened to hear of Ian’s death. He was extraordinarily solicitous of the residents’ personal and spiritual care. He was totally dedicated to his work and brought great fun and banter to residents and staff. The families of the residents greatly appreciated his work and he will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are for Antonio and the family.”

His colleagues from the nursing home formed a guard of honour when his funeral took place in SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Portlaoise on Saturday.

He is survived by his husband Antonio, mother Annette, siblings Gemma, Owen, Paul and Wayne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, dearest friend Sharon, extended family, relatives and friends.