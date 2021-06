CURRENT opening hours in Tullow Library are not much use for young children, according to a local councillor.

Cllr William Paton said the Tullow Library was open between 11am and 1pm every day.

“That is not of particular use to young children, who are still in school.”

Cllr Paton said he had heard that Carlow town’s library offered appointments to collect books at different times.

He called for the same service in Tullow.