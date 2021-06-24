Warm tributes paid to outgoing cathaoirleach councillor Tom O’Neill

By Suzanne Pender

“WOW, what a year,” reflected outgoing cathaoirleach Tom O’Neill.

As he finished his tenure as cathaoirleach at last Monday’s meeting of Carlow County Council, the Carlow town Fine Gael councillor remarked on his year at the helm as one “few of us will ever forget” as the county and, indeed, the world grappled with the pandemic.

The cathaoirleach said that his thoughts and prayers were with those who had lost loved ones and also to the remarkable efforts of “frontline workers, shop workers and all who went above and beyond to support others during the pandemic”.

“Please God, the future is brighter,” he said.

Cllr O’Neill thanked the team at Carlow County Council, who guided and advised him during his year as cathaoirleach, in particular, director of services Michael Rainey, senior executive officer Eamonn Brophy and head of enterprise Kieran Comerford and his team.

“My God, you made me look good,” he good-humouredly quipped.

The cathaoirleach reflected that while some may have considered it an unfortunate year to be in the chair, he said he “could not disagree more” and spoke of a year that saw a community coming together to support people through the pandemic.

The year also saw the announcement of ‘Project Carlow 2040’ and a significant influx of funding from central government to the county. In fact, €20m was secured through Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) funding for the projects, with additional supports received through Covid-19 schemes, while Carlow Fire and Rescue Services, Oak Park Forest Park and the Active Travel all secured funding.

“We’ve never seen as much funding over the past year, so, Tom O’Neill, well done!” he remarked to the amusement of members.

Cllr O’Neill vowed to continue his push to get a ‘blueway’ for the county and said he would do “all in his power” to make it happen.

The outgoing chairman thanked his fellow councillors, adding that he was “honoured and privileged to serve as cathaoirleach”. He then concluded with a quote from Desmond Tutu: ‘Hope is being able to see there is light despite all the darkness.’

Cllr Michael Doran thanked cllr O’Neill for being the “face of this council in a very difficult year”, while cllr John Pender added that cllr O’Neill had “led the ship with distinction”.

Cllr Arthur McDonald described cllr O’Neill as “a proper gentleman”, while cllr Andrea Dalton remarked that he had been “a fair and unbiased chair”. Cllr John Cassin also appreciated cllr O’Neill’s fairness, while cllr Fergal Browne stated: “You represented yourself and your county with distinction”.

Cllr William Paton quipped that every time he opened a press release or social media, cllr O’Neill’s face was there “putting his best foot forward”. Cllr Ken Murnane said cllr O’Neill “did the position of cathaoirleach proud over the past year”, while cllr John Murphy reflected on the move online for the council over the past year.

“Two hours in Visual or four, four-and-a-half-hours on Teams. What was your favourite?” cllr Murphy smiled.

Cllr Charlie Murphy congratulated cllr O’Neill on a good year, adding that he had “pioneered the Zoom meetings”.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace also described cllr O’Neill as fair, a sentiment that was echoed by cllr John McDonald. Cllr Tommy Kinsella wished cllr O’Neill well; so, too, did cllr Andy Gladney, who thanked cllr O’Neill for his service.

Cllr Willie Quinn said that while cllr O’Neill had a difficult year, he had got through it “with flying colours”, while cllr Brian O’Donoghue agreed that cllr O’Neill did “a remarkable job in the most difficult of years”.

“Hold on, I’ve to check RIP that I’m still alive,” laughed cllr O’Neill in response to all of the glowing tributes.

Chief executive Kathleen Holohan also congratulated cllr O’Neill on his year as cathaoirleach, adding that anything he was asked to do, he was always willing and helpful. She particularly thanked cllr O’Neill for his support during the drafting of this year’s budget, with “so much uncertainty” in the midst of a pandemic.