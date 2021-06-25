Death notices and funeral arrangements

Margaret (Gretta) Dowling (née Nolan)

Pairc Mhuire, Tullow, Carlow

Formerly of Gilbertstown, Rathoe. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday 25 June 2021.

Beloved wife of Seamus Dowling, much loved mother of Patricia, Bernie, Jimmy, Brendan, John, Eamon, Brian, Jacinta, Clare, Paul, Kevin, Caroline and Louise. Daughter of the late Edith Nolan, Lal Nolan, and sister of the late Jimmy Nolan, Rathoe, Carlow. Much loved sister of Babs Pearson nee Nolan.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-laws, grandchildren and great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Margaret Rest In Peace

In line with Government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral for 50 family and close friends will take place. House private. Funeral arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathoe on Sunday for 2pm. Requiem Mass and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.