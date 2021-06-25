First batch of Sea Sessions 2022 performers announced ahead of early ticket sale

The first batch of performers for next year’s Sea Sessions festival in Co Donegal have been announced ahead of the release of early bird tickets next Tuesday.

Kodaline top the bill, with Lyra, Joel Corry, and All Tvvins also due to perform over the three days, scheduled for June 17th-19th, 2022.

The festival, which has been running 2008, was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and organisers announced earlier this year that the 2021 festival would also be postponed due to ongoing restrictions on live events and large gatherings.

Previous performers at Sea Sessions, held in Bundoran, include Dermot Kennedy, Picture This, Clean Bandit and Bastille, with the past seven events selling out.

Early bird tickets go on sale on Tuesday, June 29th at 9am and will be available on Ticketmaster and all their outlets nationwide, and on the Sea Sessions website.

A three-day ticket will go on sale for €119.90, while the four-nights camping ticket will go for €149.90.